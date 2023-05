Paris: At least 108 police were wounded and 291 people detained across France as violence erupted at May Day protests showing anger at President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform, the interior minister said.

Such a high toll of police wounded was “extremely rare” for a May 1 protest day, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters. He added that one policeman who was hit by a Molotov cocktail had received burns to the face and hands but his life was not in danger.