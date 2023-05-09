At least 22 people killed, 25 injured in bus accident in C. India

New Delhi: At least 22 people were killed and 25 others were injured on Tuesday after a bus carrying passengers fell off from a bridge in Khargone district of central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

The NDTV quoted Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra as saying that 22 people were killed and 25 others were injured in the accident that took place at 8.40 AM.

The bus heading towards Indore city carrying around 50 passengers fell from the bridge on a dry bed of the Borad River near Dongargaon village. The injured people were taken to nearby hospitals and a magisterial probe has been ordered into the accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief and offered compensation to the injured and relatives of the dead.