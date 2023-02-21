AU achieves great results in debate contest

MUSCAT: The Australian University (AU) was successfully represented by its Debate club Team during the second Asian Arabic Debate Championship held in Muscat, Oman, with AU being one of the four Kuwaiti universities participating in the competition.

This year’s Asian Arabic Debate Championship is the second edition of an international debate competition first organized by the Qatar Debate Center in 2020. The competition seeks to spread the culture of dialogue in the Arabic language amongst native speakers and non-native speakers alike and to motivate students to raise the levels of civility, scientific-approach and language in discussion and debate cultures.

The AU team included students: Abbas Al-Saleh, Faisal Al-Balool, Ayah Al-Sarraf and Dalal Al-Refai. The team secured seventh place in the competition, becoming the only Kuwaiti team to reach the quarter finals of the championship. Teams representing 42 universities from 18 Arab and Asian countries competed in the tournament which featured five rounds.

Manager of the Teaching and Learning Center at AU Rola Mourdaa highlighted the dedication of the students and their preparation by familiarizing themselves with logical arguments and keeping up to date on important global topics.

“It was such a rich experience where students got the chance to attend professional practical workshops, huge networking opportunities with other students from different universities from various countries and be exposed to amazing contemporary topics that widens the scope of students’ critical thinking, problem solving and communication skills,” Mourdaa said.