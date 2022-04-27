AU holds annual Ramadan meal distribution drive

KUWAIT: The Australian University (AU) held its annual Ramadan meal distribution drive in order to deliver meals as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility strategy. This year the university was able to include a larger number of volunteers including students and staff members to contribute and take part in this humanitarian initiative.

May Al-Musallam, Senior Manager of Public Relations and Marketing at AU, highlighted the importance of giving back to the community, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, and further noted that AU always strives to live up to its values of care and altruism.

Concerning this year’s distribution drive and its volunteers, Musallam said: “I am happy that this year’s drive has attracted so many volunteers. It shows the culture of care at AU extends beyond just the institution, but the values have also been ingrained into its students and staff.”