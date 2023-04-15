AU organizes Ramadan Meal Distribution Drive

KUWAIT: The Australian University (AU) held its annual meal distribution drive on holy month of Ramadan, throughout which meals were distributed in areas with a higher population of laborers, and needy individuals and families. The university considers the Meal Distribution Drive an essential component of its annual Ramadan program which is held as part of the university’s corporate social responsibility strategy and has showcased its continuous efforts in every project involving charity and volunteering.

The initiative brings together volunteers from AU’s students and staff to prepare meals and effectively organize the distribution plan. Commenting on the initiative, May Al Musallam, Senior Manager of Public Relations, and Marketing at AU, affirmed the university’s commitment to social responsibility and its keenness to tackle the most pressing issues affecting society while delivering a message of alliance, compassion and cooperation.

Al Musallam further added: “The university’s continued commitment to volunteering and charity in its various initiatives continues to give back value to the community, and we strive every year to increase our Ramadan efforts in a way that serves the community and its diverse segments.”