Australian envoy visits Dasman Diabetes Institute

KUWAIT: The Australian Charge d’Affaires to Kuwait, Amanda McGregor, paid a field visit to Dasman Diabetes Institute, which was established by Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences. McGregor was met by Director General of Dasman Diabetes Institute Dr Qais Saleh Al-Duwairi, and Tarek Abdullah Al-Eryan, Director of Public Relations and Media at the institute.

She visited the institute to get to know closely the important institutions in Kuwait and strengthen scientific cooperation. During her visit to the institute, many scientific and research topics and issues of common interest between the two sides were discussed.

Dr Al-Duwairi briefed McGregor about the institute’s scientific progress, its importance, and its role in the service of scientific research in Kuwait, discussing ways to enhance joint research and scientific cooperation. In turn, McGregor praised the institute’s impressive developments and achievements.