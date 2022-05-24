Australian University signs MoU with KIPIC

KUWAIT: The Australian University (AU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC). The agreement aims to enhance cooperation between both parties and provide opportunities for AU students and KIPIC employees to receive training and develop their abilities and skillsets in their careers.

On the other hand, the agreement will provide various benefits for both parties including the creation of internship opportunities for AU students at KIPIC, and in return AU faculty members to provide training programs for KIPIC employees in their Training Centers. In addition, AU students will have the opportunity to relate their graduation projects to KIPIC operations by having real case studies. Furthermore, in order to maintain mutual benefit between both parties; a steering committee with members from AU and KIPIC will be established to meet regularly and oversee the execution of the MoU, and to formulate further methods and processes of cooperation between both parties.

Representing the University Sager Al-Sharhan, Assistant to the president for Support Services, signed the agreement with Abdullah Al-Ajmi, Acting Deputy CEO Finance and Admin, representing KIPIC. Commenting on the MoU, Dr Suad Al-Radhwan, Assistant Professor of Petroleum Engineering at AU and Steering Committee Member, said: “This MOU is an excellent approach for bridging the gap between education and industry. We hope the outcome of this MoU will give the opportunity to our students to have better understanding of KIPIC and its operations, and also it will give KIPIC an exposure to evaluate the abilities of our students that can possibly join KIPIC in near future.”