Authorities assigned to maintain food price stability in Kuwait

KUWAIT: The Cabinet assigned the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to coordinate with relevant bodies to put forward several proposals and recommendations to maintain stability of the food prices on local markets. During its weekly meeting, the Cabinet mourned the recent death of late Kuwaiti astronomer and meteorologist Dr Saleh Al Ojairi.

The ministers also reviewed the latest political developments in the Arab region and world. The Cabinet voiced Kuwait’s strong condemnation of the cowardly terrorist Houthi attack on a commercial airport in the Saudi city of Abha. It warned that the continuity of such terrorist attacks on civilian areas in the Saudi Kingdom risks undermining security and stability of the Kingdom and the whole region.

It affirmed that these blatant violations of international law necessitate swift and serious actions from the international community to stop these criminal acts and bring its perpetrators to accountability. The Cabinet also renewed Kuwait’s full support to the Kingdom in all measures it takes to retain security and stability. It also wished speedy recovered to the injured people. – KUNA