Awqaf launches grand Quran competition

KUWAIT: Acting Secretary General of the General Secretariat of Awqaf Hanan Ali announced on Tuesday the launch of the 26th edition of Kuwait Grand Competition for Memorizing and Recitation of the Noble Quran for 2023 under the patronage of HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. “The competition was launched under the title ‘Maknoon’, inspired by Surat Al-Waqiah of the Holy Quran,” Ali said.

She stressed the secretariat is proud to hold this great Quranic competition every year, and is pleased with participants of different ages and degrees of memorization and intonation. “The Endowment Fund for the Holy Quran and its Sciences is one of the most prominent charitable funds in the secretariat due to its association with the sponsorship of the Holy Quran competition,” she said.

“There is an increasing turnout every year, which is evidence of the miracle of our Lord and his Book,” she said, indicating the final qualifying stage will be held on Oct 29 at the Grand Mosque. General Coordinator and Director of the Endowment Funds Department at the Municipality Maarib Al-Yaqoub said the invitation phase to participate and register in the competition began in August and ends on Sept 27.

“The final qualifying stage of the competition begins on October 29 at the Grand Mosque for two weeks, as the first week is devoted to men and the second week to women,” she added. Yaqoub said the secretariat will receive inquiries at its media booth at The Avenues mall from Sept 14 to 16 to answer questions about the competition and the mechanism of participation in it.