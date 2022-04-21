Azerbaijan Embassy hosts media figures

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, Azerbaijan Embassy to Kuwait hosted an iftar for local media representatives, on Tuesday, at Marina Hotel. In a press statement on the sidelines of the iftar, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kuwait, Elkhan Gahraman expressed gratitude for media cooperation and coverage during his stay in Kuwait, applauding the role of the professional Kuwaiti media. He said that the blessed month of Ramadan has a special atmosphere in Kuwait, pointing out that despite the similarity between the celebration of Ramadan in his country and Arab countries, there are some unique aspects in Azerbaijan regarding celebrating the holy month.

Gahraman noted that Azerbaijan and Kuwait are similar in the tradition of the family gathering at the Iftar table. “During Eid Al-Fitr, there is a special celebration in the Azerbaijani villages, where each family puts a feast in the outdoor garden of their home and all passers-by are allowed to eat with no invitation,” he said. He added that celebrating Eid Al-Fitr in his country shows how Azerbaijani people evaluate the principles of cultural pluralism and tolerance, noting that Azerbaijan values the human aspect and considers the diversity of religious and nationalism as moral unity, emphasizing that Azerbaijanis are the closest people to Arabs in terms of customs and traditions.

At the end of the event, Ambassador Gahraman congratulated Muslims all over the world for the holy month of Ramadan, adding that experiencing Ramadan in Kuwait was a unique experience, where he enjoyed visiting friends in the diwaniyas and participating in Ramadan Ghabgas.