Azerbaijani envoy visits Kuwait Times, Kuwait News offices

KUWAIT: The Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Emil Karimov visited the Kuwait Times and Kuwait News offices on Thursday. He met Public Relations and CSR Manager Jana Al-Naqeeb, Managing Editor Mustafa Qamhiya and Deputy Managing Editor Faten Omar. During the meeting, Ambassador Karimov said that 22,000 Kuwaitis visited Azerbaijan last year, noting that there are direct flights between the two countries through Kuwait Airways, Jazeera Airways, and Azerbaijan Airlines. The meeting tackled various topics of mutual interest to Azerbaijan and Kuwait, including economy, tourism, health, education and other issues. Kuwait Times and Kuwait News staff took the ambassador on a tour of various departments at Kuwait Times and Kuwait News, including the newsroom, printing press, studio and the artistic coworking space of the paper.