Balancing patients’ privacy and security in hiring practices

By Ahmed Al-Sabeeh

KUWAIT: In a bid to enhance public safety and ensure a secure society, government officials are urging private mental health professionals to report patients’ mental health conditions to government mental health facilities. The new calls aim to address concerns regarding individuals with mental health issues, such as bipolar disorder, personality disorder and schizophrenia, who may pose a risk to society when applying for sensitive government roles. Currently, patients seeking treatment in private practice enjoy confidentiality, with their mental health files kept private.

However, this secrecy could potentially create risks when these individuals apply for sensitive government positions, as the government may remain unaware of their mental health history. Director General of the Interior Ministry’s General Department of Security Relations and Media Maj Tawheed Al-Kandari said the “ministry of interior does not have a mental health facility for applicants and refers them to the mental health hospital for checks”. A public relations officer who works at the mental health hospital said: “When a person opens a file with us, they are not allowed to apply to jobs in the police and some ministry jobs.”

A proposed collaboration between private mental health professionals and government health officials is aimed at striking a balance between individual privacy rights and national security. By sharing relevant patient data, society can be assured that qualified individuals occupy crucial government positions, minimizing potential risks associated with mental health conditions in such roles. This call for collaboration has sparked a debate surrounding ethics and morality. Proponents argue that integrating private mental health data with government health records could pave the way for a better future for the country.

By identifying qualified candidates for sensitive roles, this collaborative effort promises to provide relief to society, assuring citizens that the government is actively working towards securing their wellbeing. However, it is essential that private mental health professionals exercise sound judgment and adhere to strict ethical guidelines when disclosing patient history to government authorities. Respecting patient confidentiality, while also considering public safety, remains the cornerstone of this initiative.

According to article 13 of the law no 70 of 2020 regarding the practice of the medical profession and the rights of patients and health facilities: “A healthcare professional is prohibited from divulging a patient’s secrets, whether this secret came to their knowledge or was discovered through the practice of the profession, or the patient had entrusted them with it, or heard it from others. This prohibition applies to all individuals who come to know about patient’s secrets through their work in the concerned healthcare facility.”

As discussions continue, stakeholders must carefully weigh the potential benefits and ethical implications of such collaboration. Striking the right balance between individual rights and societal safety will be crucial to charting a path forward. With a shared commitment to both patient privacy and public security, Kuwait can forge a brighter and safer future for all its citizens.