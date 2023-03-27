Bangladesh Embassy holds event marking Independence Day

KUWAIT: Bangladesh Embassy in Kuwait observed “The great Independence and National Day” at the Chancery on Sunday, March 26, 2023, with due fervor and festivity. Presided over by Minister of Labor and Charge d’ affaires Mohammed Abul Hossain, the event was also attended by embassy officials, members of the community and representatives of the print and electronic media.

The program began with the hoisting of the national flag ceremoniously by Minister and Chargé d’ affaires Abul Hossain. Later on, Charge d’ affaires along with other officers of the embassy placed a floral wreath before the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Special Dua and Munajat were offered for the salvation of the soul of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the members of his family, the freedom fighters who laid down their valuable lives for the independence of the country, the wounded freedom fighters and for continued peace and progress of the country.

The discussion session of the program started with a recitation form the Holy Quran. Messages from the President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh were read out by high officials of the embassy. During the program, a short video documentary on the occasion of the great Independence and National Day was displayed. Later, leaders and members of the Bangladesh community and various socio-cultural organizations delivered their valuable speech and highlighted the significance of the day.

Minister and Charge d’affaires Abul Hossain in his closing remarks paid deep homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members. He also paid tribute to three million martyrs, two hundred thousand women and all the freedom fighters for their extraordinary contributions and great sacrifices during the Liberation War in 1971.

He also highlighted the development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Charge d’ affaires urged upon the expatriate community to work together with utmost sincerity and integrity to improve the image of the country.