Bangladesh Embassy hosts Eid Al-Fitr gathering

KUWAIT: The Bangladesh Embassy in Kuwait observed Eid Al-Fitr with much enthusiasm and religious fervor on May 2, 2022. On this day, an open house program was organized at the Bangladesh House. Members of Bangladesh Community in Kuwait and representative of the print and electronic media attended the open house program. Major General Md Ashikuzzaman, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Kuwait, and other officers of the Embassy welcomed all the guests and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

Officers and officials of the Embassy, officers of Bangladesh Military Contingent, Kuwait, Country Manager of Biman Bangladesh Airlines and their family members also join the open house program and celebrate Eid Al-Fitr. Finally, the guests were entertained with sweets and lunch. A team from the Embassy of Bangladesh also visited the sick Bangladeshi nationals who were admitted to the local hospital. The team exchange Eid greetings with the sick Bangladeshi National and gifted sweets and fruits.