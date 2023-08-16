Bangladesh Embassy observes ‘National Mourning Day’

KUWAIT: Bangladesh Embassy in Kuwait observed the National Mourning Day, the 48th martyrdom Anniversary of the architect of Independent Bangladesh, the Greatest Bangalee of all time, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Tuesday, 15 August 2023 at the Chancery with due solemnity. Presided over by Major General Md Ashikuzzaman, NDC, AFWC, PSC, G, Ambassador of Bangladesh in Kuwait, Embassy officials, members of the Bangladesh community and representatives of the print and electronic media were present at the program.

On this day, in the early morning, Major General Md Ashikuzzaman, NDC, AFWC, PSC, G, ambassador of Bangladesh in Kuwait hoisted the National Flag at half-mast ceremoniously in the presence of the Embassy Officials and members of Bangladesh community in Kuwait. In the afternoon, the ambassador along with Bangladesh Community & Embassy official presented floral wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bangabandhu corner of the embassy, and stood in solemn silence for one minute to commemorate all the martyrs of 15 August 1975.

At that time, special prayers were offered seeking divine blessings for the souls of all martyrs along with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and prosperity of the country and nation. After that, the members of various social organizations of Bangladesh Community in Kuwait paid tribute to all the martyrs including Bangabandhu by placing wreaths of flower at the portrait of Bangabandhu. Later on, a discussion program was held of the occasion of the National Mourning Day.

The discussion program began with recitation from the Holy Quran. The messages given by the President, the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister and State Minister for Foreign Affairs were read out by Officers of the Embassy. After the speech, a video documentary titled “Dark Night of the Bangalis” were screened. The discussion session took place in a very lively atmosphere. Members of Bangladesh community in Kuwait including various professionals, freedom fighters, leaders of cultural organizations voluntarily took part in the discussion.

They recall the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with deepest respect in their speeches. In his speech, Major General Md Ashikuzzaman, NDC, AFWC, PSC, G, Ambassador of Bangladesh in Kuwait recall with deep respect, the father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and all martyrs of 15 August 1975 who were brutally assassinated by a group of killers with the direct and indirect connivance of anti-liberation forces. During his speech, he highlighted the struggling life of Bangabandhu, friendly foreign policy and his sincere efforts to establish world peace and harmony.

Ambassador told, Bangabandhu as a symbol of independence and ambassador of freedom for oppressed and exploited people in the world. Bangabandhu’s principles and ideals will remain an eternal source of inspiration for freedom-seeking people in worldwide and against exploitation and oppression.

He also urged all to follow the ideals of Bangabandhu sincerely and work jointly under the prudent leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to establish happy and prosperous Bangladesh as dreamt by Bangabandhu. He thanked all the people who were present at the discussion session and requested to all Bangladesh nationals in Kuwait to abide by the rules and regulations of Kuwait.