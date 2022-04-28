Bangladesh’s envoy congratulates Kuwait on Eid

KUWAIT: Ambassador of Bangladesh Md Ashikuzzaman released the following message on the occasion of the advent of Eid Al-Fitr: “On behalf of the Bangladesh community and my own behalf, let me have the honor and privilege to extend our heartfelt Eid greetings to His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the government and brotherly people of the State of Kuwait on the holy occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

I wish and pray that His Highness be blessed with continued good health and peace. I would also like to take this opportunity to wish the friendly and welcoming residents of the State of Kuwait and its further prosperity, good fortune, peace and happiness under His Highness’s leadership and for the solidity and stability for the State of Kuwait. I look forward to continually working with the government of the State of Kuwait to carry forward the traditional friendships and relationships that exists between Bangladesh and the State of Kuwait.

I am extremely happy to see that after almost two years we are able to celebrate the festival of Eid-al-Fitr in Corona free situation. We pray to Almighty Allah for His continues blessing and mercy upon all of us. May this joyous Eid Al-Fitr brings peace, happiness and prosperity to all of us.”