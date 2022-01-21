‘Bat Out of Hell’ singer Meat Loaf dead at 74

US singer and actor Meat Loaf, famous for his “Bat Out of Hell” rock anthem, has died aged 74, according to a statement on Friday. “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” read a statement on his Facebook page.

“Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.” No cause of death was given in the statement. The beefy Texas-born singer distinguished himself in the late 1970s with his soaring vocal range and lavish stage productions.

His 1977 “Bat out of Hell” album, which reportedly sold some 43 million copies, is one of the highest-selling ever. After a career rut, Meat Loaf enjoyed a revival with the success of “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)”, which won him a Grammy Award in 1993.