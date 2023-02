Bruges: Benfica closed in on a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 2-0 win away to Club Brugge in Belgium in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Wednesday.

Joao Mario opened the scoring for the Portuguese league leaders from the penalty spot six minutes into the second half and substitute David Neres sealed the victory two minutes from time.

The second leg will be played in Lisbon on March 7.