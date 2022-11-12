Benin President Talon extols Kuwait’s policy

KUWAIT: Benin’s President Patrice Talon commended Kuwait’s wise policy and management of its relations with countries, along with the pivotal role it plays in various fields, especially humanitarian, charitable and developmental ones. In a statement to KUNA, the Embassy of Kuwait in Benin said that this came during the ceremony for the presentation of credentials of Ambassador of Kuwait to Benin Dr Mishal Al-Mansour to Talon.

Talon conveyed his greetings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, underlining the strength and solidity of the relations that bind his country with Kuwait, according to the statement. Kuwait is a vital partner for Benin for its support and assistance to the process of development in his country over the past years, he pointed out, acclaiming Kuwait’s efforts in supporting Benin in the fields of education, agriculture, infrastructure and others.

Meanwhile, Al-Mansour conveyed to Talon the greetings of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince, as well as their wishes for progress and prosperity to him and Benin’s people. He underscored Kuwait’s keenness to strengthen its ties with Benin and open various areas of cooperation in a way that enhances mutual understanding on issues of common interest, achieving the interests of both sides and its people. – KUNA