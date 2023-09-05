Best Al-Yousifi launches Sharp’s latest AQUOS XLED 4K TV

KUWAIT: Sharp Corporation officially announced the entry of its latest AQUOS XLED 4K TV to the Asia, Middle East, and Africa Region in May 2023. This is an upgrade of its earlier introduced AQUOS XLED in Japan in 2021, the technology that combines the best part of LCD and OLED TVs. The latest model is set to define a new generation flagship TV with artistic design, as well as excellent innovations, bringing users a “True to Life” viewing experience reaching new heights.

With its revolutionary technologies, the AQUOS XLED 4K TV has proven to be the best TV Sharp has produced in the 4K TV segment over the years as it delivers exceptional picture and audio quality. Hirofumi Okamoto, BU President of Sharp Corporation’s TV Systems Business Unit said, “The global television market has developed remarkably over recent decades, notably with the introduction of new and advanced TV technologies. As a result of these innovations, the global TV market has grown.

As the leading Japanese TV brand, Sharp aims to contribute to the market growth by constantly evolving its technology and focusing on innovating premium and large TVs moving forward.” “Today, we are truly excited to unveil the new generation of AQUOS XLED technology to the Asia, Middle East, and Africa region. We believe that it sets a new standard for home entertainment and elevates the viewing experience for consumers. In the coming years, we will focus on promoting our TV product, as Sharp has become a well-known household brand in these markets,” said Okamoto.

True brightness

The Sharp AQUOS XLED 4K TV features Xtreme mini-LED technology, presenting the highest dimming zone in its class for true brightness. With over 2,000 backlight dimming zones, it offers unrivalled dynamic color contrast that sets it apart from other brands in the market. Moreover, the dramatically increased 88x* backlight LEDs bring 6x the peak brightness compared to conventional displays, creating a dazzling display. True color Designed with Deep Chroma Quantum Dot technology, the Sharp AQUOS XLED 4K TV displays the highest color coverage in the history of the AQUOS TVs, with over 20 percent more color gamut coverage area compared to conventional displays. This allows the 2023 AQUOS XLED 4K TV to deliver realistic object colors and a true-to-life visual experience.

Immersive sound

To deliver an immersive audio experience, the Sharp AQUOS XLED 4K TV comes with an ARSS+ surround speaker system equipped with 11 speakers surrounding the screen. This feature is enabled by the combination of speakers excelling in high, mid, and low-frequency ranges.

Google TV

In addition to elevating the visual and audio experience, the SHARP AQUOS XLED 4K TV seamlessly integrates Google TVTM. With Google TV, users can effortlessly explore a vast library of over 400,000* movies, TV episodes, and more from across their streaming services conveniently organized according to user’s preferred genres and interests. Nowadays the contents to be delivered diversified with better visual and sound quality. Dolby Vision IQ intelligently optimizes your TV for a perfect picture in your room at every moment.

And Dolby Atmos immerses you in your favorite entertainment with sound that moves all around you with breath-taking realism. Sharp’s first TV debuted in 1953 and the company is celebrating its 111th anniversary worldwide. The AQUOS TV brand has been Sharp’s flagship product for more than 20 consecutive years, known for its exceptional brightness and color contrast performance. Having won the 2023 IF Design Award, the new AQUOS XLED TV aims to strengthen the AQUOS brand’s aims to strengthen its brand presence.

Availability

The Sharp AQUOS XLED 4K TV will be available starting from September 2023 in Kuwait. Consumers can visit Best Al-Yousifi’s website www.best.com.kw or visit Shweikh, Hawally & Boulevard Showrooms to experience the TV first-hand and purchase the product.