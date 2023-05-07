Biden calls on Congress to pass bill banning assault weapons following Texas shooting

Washington: US President Joe Biden called on Congress Sunday to pass a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines following the shooting in Allen, Texas.

“Eight Americans – including children – were killed yesterday in the latest act of gun violence to devastate our nation,” Biden said in a statement.

He added that federal, state and local law enforcement are “working closely together to investigate this attack and I have directed federal agencies to provide all needed support.” He continued that he signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law some progress has been made.

“States are banning assault weapons, expanding red flag laws and more but it’s not enough. We need more action, faster to save lives,” he stressed.

“Once again I ask Congress to send me a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines Enacting universal background checks. Requiring safe storage. Ending immunity for gun manufacturers. I will sign it immediately. We need nothing less to keep our streets safe,” he concluded.

Furthermore, Biden issued a proclamation ordering that the flag of the US shall be flown at half-staff until May 11.