Biden ‘significantly’ improved since COVID diagnosis: White House

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden’s condition has improved “significantly” since the 79-year-old tested positive for COVID, and his main symptom Sunday was a sore throat, the White House said. “The president is responding to therapy as expected,” and his treatment with the antiviral Paxlovid will continue as planned, with supportive treatment of acetaminophen and oral hydration, Biden’s physician Kevin O’Connor said in a memorandum to the White House press secretary. “His symptoms continue to improve significantly,” with body aches and coughing diminishing considerably, his blood pressure, temperature and respiratory rate normal and his lungs clear, O’Connor wrote.