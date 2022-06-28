Top StoriesWorld

Biden’s wife, daughter among 25 more Americans banned from Russia

WASHINGTON: US First Lady Jill Biden looks on as US President Joe Biden delivers remarks prior to signing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 25, 2022. - AFP

MOSCOW: US President Joe Biden’s wife and daughter have been banned from Russia, along with 23 other Americans, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday. “As a reaction to the constantly expanding US sanctions against Russian political and public figures, 25 American citizens are added to a ‘stop list,'” the ministry said in a note accompanying the list. The list featured several US senators, including Susan Collins of Maine, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Charles Grassley of Iowa, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York. It also included several university professors and researchers and former US government officials.

