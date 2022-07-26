BigPicture 2022 competition captures the magical beauty of life on earth

Natural World Photography Competition celebrates life cycles and natural resilience. The California Academy of Sciences puts on the contest, which judges photos that capture nature in eight different categories.

This year’s competition encouraged photographers to submit images showcasing life on Earth and illustrated some of the planet’s threats. ‘Bee Balling’, a picture that captures a rare moment of cactus bees swarming together in a mating ball, was selected as this year’s grand prize winner. – bigpicturecompetition.org