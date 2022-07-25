Blizzard Games most used gaming app in Kuwait

KUWAIT: Blizzard Games’ desktop app, home of Warcraft, Overwatch and other hit titles, is the most used video games distribution service in Kuwait during the second quarter of 2022, according to official statistics. The PC gaming app ranks ahead of Steam, PlayStation Network, Origin and other apps in Kuwait according to statistics released by the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) on Monday. Meanwhile, Facebook remained the most used social media app in Kuwait during the second quarter of 2022, ahead of Twitter, Tumblr, Odnoklassniki and Instagram, respectively. Notably, the CITRA statistics classify TikTok as a streaming app and rank it as the most used streaming service in Kuwait ahead of YouTube, Netflix and Twitch, respectively.