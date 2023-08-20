Boost field capacity of Kuwait forces: Interior Minister

KUWAIT: Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has affirmed necessity of boosting capacities and readiness of field personnel for sake of preserving the homeland security. Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled, also the First Deputy Prime Minister, made the statement during a meeting he chaired of the Ministry of Interior assistant undersecretaries, attended by the MoI Undersecretary Lieutenant General Anwar Al-Bajras.

Participants in the meeting examined latest domestic security developments. The minister of interior lauded the MoI personnel for maintaining the country’s security and reviewed with the officials relevant plans.

Sheikh Talal was briefed about intensive security and traffic campaigns aimed at penalizing offenders. Sheikh Talal Khaled expressed gratitude to the personnel for their intensive efforts, made some remarks and presented guidelines for enhancing capacities and preparedness of the various field units. –KUNA