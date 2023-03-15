Boubyan launches Oasis Club digital prepaid card with Kuwait Airways

KUWAIT: As a part of its efforts to offer new and special services to its customers, Boubyan Bank announced the launch of Boubyan Visa Oasis Club digital prepaid card in collaboration with Kuwait Airways, making it the first digital prepaid card of its kind in Kuwait.

The Oasis-Visa Digital Prepaid Card was announced in a meeting attended by Abdullah Al-Tuwaijri, Chief Executive Officer – Consumer, Private, and Digital Banking and Abdullah Al-Mejhem, Chief Private Banking and Consumer Banking from Boubyan Bank, along with Dr Saeeda Jaffar, GM GCC VISA, and Meshal Al-Mutairi, head of Premium Customers Department at Kuwait Airways.

In this regard, Al-Mejhem stated: “Boubyan Bank reiterates its uniqueness through its diverse and special offerings as well as its constant keenness on creativity and innovation coupled with the introduction of products and services, which are considered the first of their kind in Kuwait in an attempt to cater for the needs of customers in a smooth and simple manner.”

Al-Mejhem expressed his pleasure to renew the partnership with Kuwait Airways through the launch of Visa Oasis Club Digital Prepaid Card, and to improve such a partnership on an ongoing basis, while confirming being closer to customers, which positively reflects on the services offered to them through reinforcing our strategic partnerships with various entities.

He added: “The card is a new product that adds to Boubyan’s collection of prepaid cards through which we aim to offer innovative solutions to our customers who have a passion for travel, allowing them to collect air miles on their spending inside and outside Kuwait.”

Speaking about the new card, Al-Mejhem stated: “Getting the card is very easy as the customer can simply apply for it through Boubyan App by following very simple steps, without the need to visit the branch or even contact the Contact Center. This highlights Boubyan Bank’s leadership in offering digital products and services to customers.”

A unique design for a unique customer

Al-Mejhem went on to add: “The card’s design is special and comes with 4 different designs associated with the customer’s tier in Oasis Club.” He elaborated on the calculation of earned air miles by stating: “They are earned along with customer’s purchases using Visa Oasis Club Digital Prepaid Card, entitling the customer to earn two miles per each Kuwaiti Dinar spent in Kuwait and 3 miles per each Kuwaiti Dinar spent outside Kuwait, and earned miles will be automatically transferred to the Oasis Club’s membership by the end of every month.”

On his part, Meshal Al-Mutairi, Head of Premium Customers Department at Kuwait Airways, stated: “We are pleased to partner with Boubyan Bank in launching one of its most important services and products offered to its customers through Oasis Club Program, which is one of the most flexible programs that add value to its members, and is an investment tool as well that gives them the opportunity to earn free miles on Kuwait Airways.”

“The partnership with Boubyan Bank is prominent, and it serves cooperation between public and private sectors, which achieves the common interests of customers and the national economy in general. Kuwait Airways is cooperating with Boubyan Bank, among others, towards expanding our services that cater for our dear customers and provide them with all the means of comfort and entertainment during their travels,” Al-Mutairi added.

“Kuwait Airways gives customers a vast range of options including Kuwait Airways Holidays; customers can enjoy all the travel benefits they need such as hotel reservations, car rentals, etc., in addition to exclusive and exciting offers and discounts which are always offered by Kuwait Airways Holidays. We invite everyone to enjoy Oasis Club offers by joining our club for free,” Al-Mutairi elaborated.

Al-Mutairi concluded by stating: “The partnership with Boubyan Bank is unique, and we will continue improving it so that everyone will be a winner. I would like to seize the opportunity to express my thanks and gratitude to all the officers of Boubyan Bank for making this partnership a success, wishing them further success in the future.” “By partnering with Boubyan Bank and Kuwait Airways, Visa is bringing an innovative payment product with travel benefits that create real value for our cardholders.

The Digital Oasis Club Prepaid Boubyan Visa card can be used at our more than 80 million merchant partners worldwide and with the peace of mind of being protected by Visa’s global, secure network. As a prepaid card, Visa is also helping broaden access to payments for more customers in Kuwait, an important mission we share with our partners,” said Shashank Singh, Visa’s VP and General Manager for Kuwait and Qatar.