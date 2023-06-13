Boursa Kuwait organizes blood donation drive

KUWAIT: In commemoration of World Blood Donor Day, Boursa Kuwait and the Kuwait Clearing Company (KCC) organized a blood drive at the Boursa Kuwait building on Sunday, June 4, which was held in partnership with the Central Blood Bank. Started in 2004 by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the World Health Organization and other international partners, the annual event is held on June 14, coinciding with the birthday of Austrian biologist and physician Karl Landsteiner, considered the founder of modern blood transfusion.

The theme for this year’s campaign is “Give blood, give plasma: share life, share often”, and sheds light on the patients requiring life-long transfusion support, as well as underlining the role every single person can play by giving blood or plasma. It also highlights the importance of giving blood or plasma regularly to create a safe and sustainable supply of blood and blood products that can always be available for patients to receive timely treatment.

This year’s campaign aims to celebrate the individuals who regularly donate blood, encourage more people to become new donors, highlight the critical roles of voluntary regular blood and plasma donations in achieving universal access to safe blood products for all populations, as well as mobilize support at the national, regional and global levels among governments and development partners to invest in, strengthen and sustain national blood programs. Held in line with Goal 3, Good Health and Well-Being, and Goal 17, Partnership for the Goals, of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Boursa Kuwait’s blood drive leveraged sustainable partnerships to promote the important social cause.

Boursa Kuwait’s Corporate Sustainability strategy stipulates ensuring initiatives apply and fall in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), industry best practice standards and investor expectations. With the two pillars of Community, and Environment, the strategy provides the foundation for creating strong and sustainable partnerships that ultimately achieve success and allows Boursa Kuwait to leverage the capabilities and strengths of other organizations specializing in different fields and integrate sustainability efforts with the company culture.

As part of this strategy, Boursa Kuwait has launched a variety of initiatives in partnership with both local and international organizations including the United Nations, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), the Kuwait Red Crescent Society and the Kuwait Association for the Care of Children in Hospital (KACCH) amongst others. The exchange embraces a forward-thinking approach to creating long-term value for stakeholders with a focus on supporting nongovernmental organizations and charity programs, raising financial literacy and capital market awareness, empowering women, fighting pollution and contributing towards the improvement of Kuwait’s socioeconomic conditions.