Boursa Kuwait rings bell for gender equality for 6th consecutive year with Kuwait Clearing Company

KUWAIT: Boursa Kuwait rang the bell for the sixth consecutive year on International Women’s Day in commemoration of gender equality and women’s empowerment and with the participation of the Kuwait Clearing Company (KCC), recognizing the significant role women play in the development of the Kuwaiti capital market and the private sector. The event brought together female staff members from both companies to highlight the power of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) as well as celebrating the contribution of women in capital markets and the wider community.

Held annually on March 8, the global “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality” initiative is supported by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) initiative, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), and the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE).

The “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality” event underscores both Boursa Kuwait’s and KCC’s commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment and their efforts to create an inclusive workplace. Both companies recognize the importance of diversity and its contribution to a more sustainable future for the financial industry in Kuwait. Both companies are keen on promoting equality among their employees and preventing gender discrimination, particularly in training and development programs in order to ensure equal opportunities for leadership positions based on competence, decision-making abilities, and leadership skills. These principles have been engrained into the companies’ strategies and have been instrumental in their success.

Mrs. Anwar Abdulaziz AlShedoukhi, Talent Management Director of Boursa Kuwait, said, “Initiatives such as ‘Gender Equality’ will be a key factor in promoting diversity, knowledge transfer, and creating a more equitable society. We are encouraged and supported by our management and the board to develop and take up senior positions based on our contribution, not our gender.”

Women in both companies have made significant contributions to the industry, bringing unique skills and perspectives that lead to innovation, change, and more efficient solutions. Their impact has helped meet global market classification standards, elevating Kuwait’s position to emerging market status by world-leading index providers MSCI, FTSE Russel, and S&P DJI.

Mrs. Rasha Abdulrahman AlSaeidan, Senior Director of Finance and Head of the Investor Relations Unit at the Kuwait Clearing Company, said, “The women of the Kuwait Clearing Company (KCC) are vital contributors to a variety of projects and initiatives that have led to the development of a vibrant, transparent and innovative capital market that is able to attract investments locally and abroad, and helped transform Kuwait into a leading financial capital in the region.”

Boursa Kuwait and KCC believe that the financial industry in Kuwait is rich with stories of empowered women in leadership positions making their mark, and are committed to the continuation of promoting equality, diversity, and women’s empowerment in the workplace.

Boursa Kuwait is a champion of women’s empowerment and is a true pioneer in the inclusion of women in the workforce. The company has been involved in several initiatives dedicated to empowerment and inclusion, which began when the company first rang the bell for women in 2018. Boursa Kuwait also signed the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) ‘Statement of Support in 2019 and made a formal commitment to drive Corporate Sustainability in financial markets by becoming a member of the United Nations-led Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) initiative, a platform for the exchange of experience and knowledge that helps broaden the collaborations between exchanges and all market participants, in 2017.