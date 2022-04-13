Boutiqaat: Through the gates of KSA and towards international stardom

Al-Issa: “The company has overcome many challenges since its establishment in 2015.”

Al-Julaibi: “Customers have great confidence in Boutiqaat’s offerings.”

The company aims to increase sales 5 times in the next 5 years

Over 2000 suppliers included, with an aspiration to increase their number continuously

Over 5 million orders from various sectors in the market

Boutiqaat will continue to expand its logistics services and operations across the Kingdom

In an atmosphere full of cordiality, hospitality, and joy on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, Boutiqaat held its annual “Ghabga” celebration in the presence of a large crowd of its partners, customers, and suppliers in the local market. The company’s founding partner, Abdulwahab Al-Issa, said that the initial years of Boutiqaat were full of challenges and in the past 7 years Boutiqaat has steadily confronted and surpassed them with unparalleled success, with the ambitious strategic plan set by the executive management and its determined team who implemented it letter by letter.

He stated that Boutiqaat garnered international exposure through the gateway of Saudi Arabia, which is considered one of the most important markets in the region. During his speech at the company’s annual “Ghabga” celebration at Al-Raya Hall, Al-Issa also added that Boutiqaat deals with more than 2,000 suppliers as of today showcasing an exclusive range of products, and successfully delivered 5 million orders in the MENA region.

He added that the company aims to enhance its sales by more than 5 times, calling on suppliers to prepare and merchandise their products to meet the needs of customers, and to be prepared to offer distinctive and exceptional offers to various groups in the GCC market. Al-Issa stressed the company’s keenness to boost its presence in the Saudi market, by inaugurating its offices in the Kingdom’s regions, the first of which is in the capital, Riyadh, in addition to developing logistical services and operational processes to facilitate the shopping process for all residents of the Kingdom in cooperation with a wide network of partners and suppliers.

Al-Issa expressed his happiness with the increase in the number of the company’s employees to pre-Corona levels, estimating their number at about 1200 employees today, revealing the company’s zeal to increase it to 3000 employees in the coming years, in parallel with the continuous expansion of its operations. Al-Issa indicated that the coming years will be full of challenges and difficulties, expressing his confidence in overcoming it, like its predecessor years, in cooperation with suppliers, customers, and partners, which will reflect positively on all parties in the market, stressing that the company’s ambitions are huge and that nothing will deter it from continuing success in the future.

For his part, CEO of Boutiqaat, Abdullah Al-Julaibi, expressed his pride in the great customer confidence in the company, which is evident through the high sales of all the products it offers through its smart platforms.

He added that the company will enhance its presence in the Saudi market during the upcoming period, by establishing new partnerships with Saudi companies in all fields, which will contribute to the implementation of the company’s plans to go global and give customers the highest quality standards. He revealed that Boutiqaat plans to launch myriad of offers that appeal to clients in the market, along with increasing their list of partners in all sectors relevant in the upcoming period.