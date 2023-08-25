Bray Wyatt’s unexpected death caused by heart attack

WWE superstar Bray Wyatt passed away on Thursday of a heart attack, after a battle with COVID-19 that exacerbated existing heart conditions.

“I was given permission to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) got COVID that exacerbated a heart issues,” wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp wrote on X. “There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away.”

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque had confirmed the news earlier on X. “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda — also known as Bray Wyatt — unexpectedly passed earlier today,” Levesque announced. “Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

Wyatt, who was 36 at the time of his death, had been dealing with an undisclosed health issue that had kept him out of the ring since February.

A three-time WWE champion, Whindham Rotunda most famously wrestled as Bray Wyatt, a villainous leader of a cult faction named The Wyatt family with Erick Rowan, Braun Strowman, and the late Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee). He later portrayed ‘The Fiend’; a character inspired by horror movie villains and which he had innovated himself.

Wyatt came from a family of wrestlers, including his grandfather Blackjack Mulligan, his uncle Barry Whindam, his father Mike Rotunda (IRS) and his younger brother Bo Dallas.