LOD: Zionist entity forces were sent scrambling Monday to deal with an unexpected incident when a bull defied heavy security measures and broken into a bank.

Employees of the bank located in the city of Lod southeast of Tel Aviv were sent fleeing down the corridors as the bull charged through the financial institution.

The bull with a rope trailing from its neck hurtled past cars in the carpark before entering the bank, provoking panic among employees. A video published online showed people running away from the horned animal.

Half an hour passed before the bull’s owner arrived and a vet was called. The bank said there were no casualties and no damage was done.