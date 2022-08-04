Bullet Train review: Brad Pitt proves to be a wry and smart comedy star

By Sahar Moussa

Bullet Train tells a story about five assassins aboard a fast moving bullet train who find out their missions have something in common. Brad Pitt is an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after too many gigs gone off the rails.

Fate, however, may have other plans, as Pitt’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe with connected, yet conflicting, objectives on the world’s fastest train. Brad Pitt himself, in goofy bucket-hat, nerdy glasses and superannuated surfer dude gear, plays a laidback hitman codenamed ‘Ladybug’ whose handler (Sandra Bullock) gives him an easy job, to ease him back into the game after an uproarious series of calamities in previous missions.

In this movie, Pitt proved that he is not only charming, but also a wry and smart comedy star. His role allowed him to show his flexible physicality, while also firing off jokes. But the most outstanding characters in the film are Lemon and Tangerine – ‘twin’ hit men, played brilliantly by Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

‘The Princess’ wedding crasher Joey King (known as the Prince) is a cunning killer who can fake cry on command. There is another killer on the train called the Wolf (Benito A Martinez Ocasio) with a grudge against Ladybug. Also, there is another killer called Hornet (Zazie Beetz). Towering over everyone in legendary evilness is the White Death (Michael Shannon) waiting on the platform at Kyoto.

The movie also features Japanese movie legend Hiroyuki Sanada in a standout supporting role as the sword-wielding Elder, who gives Ladybug few things to ponder, heading into the movie’s final act. The whole journey from Tokyo to Kyoto takes about two hours and 15 minutes. It is full of action where half a dozen assassins shoot, stab and punch each others’ faces in pursuit of a briefcase stuffed with cash.

Director David Leitch and screenwriter Zak Olkewicz had rich source material to plunder when they chose to bring Kotaro Isaka’s satirical novel Maria Bitoru to the big screen. Bullet Train, the cartoonish neon-soaked action flick, is funny and fast-paced and in my opinion is one of the most entertaining and flashy films of 2022.

The movie appears to come from the same brain as ‘Snatch’, wearing its pop style on its sleeve and a ‘Kill Bill’ level mix of martial arts and manga influences. The end of the line is just the beginning in this non-stop thrill-ride through modern-day Japan. Bullet Train premiered in Grand Cinemas, Al Hamra Tower in a special screening for the media. It is screening now in all theatres in Kuwait.

Rating: R (Pervasive Language|Brief Sexuality|Strong and Bloody Violence)

Genre: Action, Mystery & Thriller

Original language: English

Director: David Leitch

Writer: Zak Olkewicz

Runtime: 2h 6m