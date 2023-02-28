Buses to take people to fireworks’ location starting from 2:30 pm

KUWAIT: The Interior Ministry announced that buses will take people from designated areas (shown in yellow on the map) to the location where they can watch the fireworks show to be held tonight at 8:00 pm near Kuwait Towers.

The buses will be available to pick people up from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the following locations:

– Souq Sharq parking lot.

– The open space behind Sharq police station.

– The Ministries’ Complex parking lot.

– The open space in front of the Awqaf complex.

– Restaurants’ parking lot on Gulf Road.

– Yacht Club parking lot.

– Institutes’ parking lot in Hawally.

– Hawally Park parking lot.

At the end of the event, the buses will take people back to the point where they were originally picked up from, the interior ministry said.