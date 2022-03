Cabinet approves 11 new areas’ names

The Cabinet approved renaming 11 new areas in Kuwait as follows:

• South Saad Al-Abdullah will be renamed ‘Nawaf Al-Ahmad City’.

• South Sabah Al-Ahmad will be renamed ‘Al-Istiqlal City’.

• Nawaf Al-Ahmad City will be renamed ‘Al-Bawadi’.

• South Khaitan (Blocks 1 and 2) will be renamed ‘Al-Tahrir’.

• Northwest Sulaibikhat will be renamed ‘Al-Boom’.

• East Sabah Al-Ahmad will be renamed ‘Al-Khuzama’.

• West Abdullah Al-Mubarak will be renamed ‘Al-Majd’.

• Low cost homes’ project will be renamed ‘Al-Lewan’.

• East Taima will be renamed ‘Al-Dana’.

• South Abdullah Al-Mubarak will be renamed ‘Al-Soor’.

• South Qairawan will be renamed ‘Al-Nuwair’.