Cabinet approves allowances for microentrepreneurs, freelancers

KUWAIT: The Cabinet agreed to pay monthly labor support allowances to Kuwaiti microentrepreneurs and freelancers, First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah announced on Monday. The decision to approve the allowance – which is similar to the pay citizens in the private sector receive – was made to support Kuwaiti youth and improve the local business environment, the minister explained.

The move follows a decision by Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammed Al-Aiban in this regard. The Cabinet said it approved the amendment of resolution no. 391 of 2001 to add a new item on allowances. The amendment of the decision aims to improve the business environment in Kuwait, encourage young people to engage in microentrepreneurship and enable them to practice activities of a private nature with ease by reducing the financial burden on the state and reducing the number of applicants for employment at the Civil Service Bureau.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Fahad Al-Shula issued a ministerial decision approving the new municipal waste management and public hygiene regulation, which included 33 new articles. The most prominent of the new regulations stipulates it is permissible to barbecue on public beaches according to controls and sites determined by the municipality. The new regulation prohibits barbecuing on sidewalks, streets, roads, public squares, public facilities, state-owned land and public parks.

Separately, sources said the interior ministry could resume the issuance of family reunion visas by the end of this year for certain professions such as doctors, teachers and jobs needed by government sectors and departments.

They said the minimum salary of an expatriate applicant must be at least KD 800 and not KD 450 as it was previously, meaning the salary condition has nearly doubled. The sources added only children under 16 will be eligible, while parents will require an annual health insurance plan. Expats will not be able to apply for visas for their siblings. – Agencies