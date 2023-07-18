Cabinet approves GCC road system, talks Boubyan port

KUWAIT: The Cabinet on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to “commendable” cooperation between the executive and legislative branches. Deputy Premier and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Essa Al-Kanderi, underlined after the Cabinet meeting the government’s keenness to sustain cooperation with parliament.

Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port

The Cabinet was briefed at the beginning of its meeting on the recommendation of the Ministerial Committee for Economic Affairs on the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, also known as Boubyan Port, project. The Cabinet decided to assign the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, supervisor of the Silk City Development Authority (Subiya) and Boubyan Island, to follow up the progress of the executive and construction works related to the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project.

The ministry will coordinate with the General Investment Authority in addition to relevant authorities to take appropriate measures towards determining the best ways to operate Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port. The port, with its 24 harbors, will serve as a major route for regional shipping and transit services. It’s designed to link the sea to the mainland through a network of highways and railways. The project has been in discussion since at least 2007.

GCC unified road system

Cabinet approved the recommendation of the Ministerial Committee for Legal Affairs on a draft law to issue the unified system of international road transport among the countries of the GCC. The Council of Ministers decided to submit it to HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in preparation for its referral to the National Assembly.

Al-Shadadiya university city

The Cabinet was also informed of the recommendation of the Ministerial Committee on Education, Health and Youth regarding the report submitted by the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development on the follow-up of the construction program for the Sabah Al-Salem University City project in Al-Shadadiya for the months (January, February, and March 2023). The Cabinet praised the efforts made by Kuwait University to move forward in completing the Sabah Al-Salem University City project in Al-Shadadiya to the fullest. – KUNA