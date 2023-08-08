Cabinet commends joint government-parliament coordination

KUWAIT: The Cabinet on Monday expressed utmost appreciation for His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s esteemed directives for executive and legislative branches to cooperate. It also commended the role of the joint government-parliament coordination committee in this regard; as means to approve bills that would be of benefit to the public and country, noted Deputy Premier, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Essa Al-Kanderi, after the weekly Cabinet meeting.

His Highness the Prime Minister instructed the Cabinet members to accelerate the extension of public utilities and services to the new cities of Al-Mutlaa and Sabah Al-Ahmad. He urged all government bodies to increase cooperation to remove all obstacles facing the execution of state development and entertainment projects. The Cabinet assigned Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Acting Minister of Education Jasim Al-Ostad to provide schools and other educational facilities with all their needs to be ready for the new academic year. – KUNA