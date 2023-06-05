Cabinet discusses youth projects, supporting small business owners

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti cabinet focused during its weekly meeting, Monday, on a number of topics pertaining to projects connected with youth development, the workforce and boosting cultural activities. During the meeting, Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi briefed the meeting on projects aimed cultivating the youths’ talents.

The minister presented updates on the establishment of a complex supporting entrepreneurs and businessmen in Kuwait. He also touched on a project aimed at providing job opportunities to youth during the summer. The third project will harness the artistic talents of Kuwaiti youth by commissioning them to paint murals across the country with the purpose of beautifying public places.

Employment for fresh grads Deputy Prime Minister Khaled Al-Fadhel and several top officials at the Civil Service Commission (CSC) informed cabinet of a scheme to immediately employ exceling new university graduates. The scheme, said Fadhel, who is also Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, involves allowing employees to take leave for studying at approved universities in accordance with rules and regulations of their places of employment. Redeveloping heritage cafes Minister of Social Affairs Mai Al-Baghli discussed a cultural cafe project.

The project, for which Baghli presented the initial architectural renderings Monday, will blend modernism and tradition, which is in line with the 2035 Kuwait development vision. Boosting cultural appreciation, supporting small business ventures as well as encouraging creativity amongst the youth are some of the goals behind the initiative, said Baghli, who is also Minister of Women and Childhood Affairs. – KUNA