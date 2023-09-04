Cabinet evaluates recommendations of education and health committees

KUWAIT: The Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. After the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Isa Ahmed Al-Kandari stated the following: At the beginning of the meeting, the Council of Ministers reviewed the results of the official visit by the Crown Prince, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to the United Kingdom last week in response to the invitation by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The celebrations at the Kuwait Investment Office in the United Kingdom on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of its establishment strengthened historical and strategic relations between Kuwait and the United Kingdom and opened new horizons for bilateral cooperation. In view of the beginning of the new academic year and the government’s keenness to create a suitable study environment, the Council of Ministers reviewed the recommendations of the Ministerial Committee for Education, Health, and Youth, including the report submitted by the Ministry of Education on the ministry’s preparations for the academic year (2023-2024).

The Council of Ministers praised the efforts exerted and instructed the Ministry of Education, in coordination with the Ministry of Information, to prepare an information plan on the Ministry of Education’s preparations for returning to schools for the new academic year. The Cabinet also reviewed the reports submitted by Kuwait University, Abdullah Al-Salem University, and the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training on the preparations of those institutions to receive students for the new academic year.

The Cabinet praised the work carried out by the teaching and administrative staff in these academic institutions in order to ensure the quality of education, which will be reflected positively on academic achievement for students. Within the framework of the government’s interest in the development of recreational and tourism projects in Kuwait, the Cabinet reviewed the visual presentation provided by the companies handling the tourism projects and discussed the implementation of the company’s strategic projects that will be completed during the years 2023 and 2024.

These include the Balaghat Beach Project, Winter Wonderland, Entertainment Project, South Sabah Entertainment Park Project, Mesilah Beach Project, and Waterfront Development Project. The prime minister has directed the concerned authorities to quickly overcome the obstacles that may face the implementation of these projects. The ministers expressed deep thanks and appreciation to the employees of the tourism projects company for their sincere efforts to implement the company’s strategic projects to develop the tourism and entertainment sectors in the country.- KUNA