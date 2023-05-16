Cabinet hails partnership with UN, blasts Zionists

KUWAIT: The Cabinet has lauded the effective strategic partnership between Kuwait and the United Nations and pledged continued support to the international organization and its efforts and brilliant endeavors in various regions of the world. The Cabinet, in its weekly meeting, also expressed immense pride and appreciation for the United Nations on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Kuwait’s accession to the international organization in 1963, according to a statement by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr Khaled Al-Fadhel following the meeting which was chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

It hailed the joint cooperation in a variety of domains, especially in the humanitarian and development fields as well as the efforts to maintain international peace and security. The Cabinet renewed Kuwait’s commitment to principles of the UN Charter which forms a solid basis for international multilateral action that governs and regulates relations between the countries of the world.

The Kuwaiti government also congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, on the occasion of the first anniversary of his assumption of power. It admired the great development and civilizational achievements witnessed by the UAE in various domains, expressing great pride in the deep-rooted historical and fraternal relations that unite the two peoples and the two countries.

The Cabinet took note of the recommendation of the Economic Affairs Committee regarding the report submitted by the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing on the efforts of the concerned authorities to prepare for the upcoming evaluation process for the State of Kuwait. It assigned the committee to intensify efforts and cooperate with other relevant bodies to achieve the international requirements in this regard.

It tasked the Kuwaiti Financial Investigation Unit — in coordination with the Civil Service Commission, the Central Agency for Public Tenders and Department of Fatwa and Legislation — to take necessary measures to facilitate the unit’s contracting with relevant bodies to prepare for the next evaluation process. The Cabinet approved the proposal of the Public Authority for Sports to launch an annual National Sports Day in which institutions from all sectors participate in organizing sports, recreational and sports awareness activities.

The minister of foreign affairs briefed the Cabinet about the air bridge launched by Kuwait on May 4 for sending humanitarian and relief aid to Sudanese people. The Cabinet discussed political affairs in the light of reports related to the overall current developments in the political arena at the Arab and international levels. In this regard, the Cabinet expressed Kuwait’s condemnation and denunciation of the brutal aggression of the occupation forces on the Gaza Strip and the storming of the West Bank city of Nablus. It stressed Kuwait’s absolute rejection of this dangerous escalation and attacks. It dismissed the repeated crimes of the occupation forces against the Palestinian people as a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

The Cabinet renewed calls on the international community and the UN Security Council to assume their responsibilities and take immediate action to stop these attacks and work to provide full civil and legal protection for the Palestinian people in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and the rules of law international.

It expressed Kuwait’s condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack that took place on the Tunisian island of Djerba, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries. It reiterated Kuwait’s firm stance against violence and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It underlined the need to redouble international efforts to eradicate this dangerous phenomenon. The Cabinet affirmed Kuwait’s solidarity with the sisterly Republic of Tunisia and support to the measures it takes to maintain its security and stability. It also voiced sincere condolences and sympathy of Kuwait to the Tunisian government and to the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. — KUNA