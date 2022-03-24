Cabinet holds extraordinary meeting

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Cabinet held an extraordinary meeting Thursday at Seif Palace headed by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. HH the Prime Minister welcomed the heads and representatives of the regulatory bodies, stressing the cabinet’s keenness on the need to avoid violations and adhere to observations contained in the reports of the regulatory bodies on ministries, institutions and government bodies, and the need to take serious steps to implement this directive.

The Council of Ministers decided to assign the Civil Service Bureau to prepare studies and special mechanisms to develop and organize the administrative structures of government agencies. The bureau also commissioned a study for a mechanism to encourage citizens to engage more in the private sector, in coordination with the Public Authority for Manpower. The Council of Ministers praised the performance of the Financial Controllers Authority in its control over all exchange operations in government agencies. – KUNA