Cabinet imposes limited curbs as COVID cases soar to 3,683

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: As the number of new coronavirus cases soared to 3,683 yesterday, a new record high, the Cabinet imposed a series of restrictions including cutting public sector employees to a maximum of 50 percent and calling on the private sector to reduce staff in offices. Government Spokesman Tareq Al-Mazrem said there are currently no plans to close the airport or impose a curfew in Kuwait, reiterating at the same time that the situation in schools remains reassuring.

Meeting online as all Cabinet ministers are under home quarantine after the health minister tested positive for COVID-19, the Cabinet said the new measures are effective from tomorrow until further notice.

With the new record numbers reported yesterday, authorities in Kuwait have reported more than 20,000 cases since the start of January, which is 10 times higher than all cases reported in the three months between Sept 15 and Dec 15. The number of patients in ICUs rose to 14, while patients in hospitals increased to 147. There are over 20,000 other infected people recovering at home.

Although the Cabinet has not ordered any closures, it called on all government departments to use any number of employees necessary, provided the number does not exceed half of the total employees. It also urged the private sector to “reduce the number of employees in offices to the least necessary to carry out work”.

Conferences, meetings and training courses can only be held online from Wednesday, according to the Cabinet. The Cabinet also decided that passengers on public transport must not exceed 50 percent, with strict implementation of health conditions, especially wearing facemasks. Fans attending sports events must be fully vaccinated and must observe health conditions, the Cabinet said. People visiting salons, barbershops and health clubs must be fully vaccinated too.

Government departments must offer their services to the public online in person only if necessary — this must be done through securing prior appointments, the Cabinet said. The health ministry yesterday said the infection rate has climbed to 10.1 percent, a massive spike from the rates recorded in November and earlier of just 0.1 percent.

Authorities have urged the public to take the third booster dose to strengthen their immunity, adding that those who got the second dose six months ago and earlier must take the third dose. People who are 50 years old and above can take the dose from any vaccination center without appointment. The Cabinet had decided that those who had taken the second dose nine months and earlier are no longer considered to be immune against COVID-19. It also banned Kuwaiti citizens who have not taken the third dose from leaving the country.

Authorities have urged the public to defer travel plans unless necessary to safeguard them against the disease, which is spreading worldwide. The interior ministry meanwhile warned that it will break up all gatherings and events and will send organizers to court with the punishment expected to be up to three years in jail or a fine of KD 10,000. The Municipal Council secretariat has declared a holiday for three days starting today, adding that employees returning to work on Sunday must produce a negative PCR test taken within the past 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly is holding a special session on Thursday to debate a number of draft laws including creating more jobs for Kuwaitis and amendments to the press and publications law. The government said it will attend the meeting.