Cabinet names Sheikh Nawaf Saud KPC Deputy Chairman

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Cabinet yesterday approved a bill appointing Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah as Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation. Dr Mohammad Al-Fares, the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said in a statement to KUNA that the bill also stipulated appointment of the KPC board members. Al-Fares, also the KPC Chairman, said in his statement after the Cabinet weekly session that the newly assigned board members are Assad Al-Saad, Munaf Al-Hajeri, Yousef Al-Gabandi and Fadhel Safar. – KUNA