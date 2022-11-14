Cabinet praises COP27 summit; KU director quits

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Cabinet praised the efforts of the Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the world leaders during the COP27, lauding the summit’s result that may help face climate change and protect the earth and nature.

This came during the Cabinet’s weekly meeting chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Seif Palace, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Barak Ali Al-Sheetan said following the meeting. The Cabinet was briefed by Deputy Prime Minister and Oil Minister Dr Bader Al-Mullah and Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the results of His Highness the Amir’s representative’s participation in the COP27 summit.

It was also briefed on Kuwait’s speech during the summit, which was delivered by His Highness the Crown Prince, in which he affirmed Kuwait’s commitment to the Gulf, regional and international resolutions and initiatives concerned with the environment and the standards of cooperation with the UN in implementing its environmental projects.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet expressed full support to the Chairman of the Central Agency for Stateless Residents’ Affairs Saleh Al-Fadalah and appreciation for the efforts put by the agency to provide basic needs and assistance for bedoons in Kuwait.

In another development, Minister of Education, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr Ahmad Al-Adwani has accepted the resignation of Kuwait University Director Yousuf Al-Roumi. Also, the Cabinet touched on His Highness’ affirmation on Kuwait’s endeavor to carry out promising projects through the Green Middle East initiative to increase green areas through afforestation, increase green cover, establish natural reserves, and pay attention to eco-tourism to contribute to achieving carbon neutrality during the middle of the present century.

In turn, First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah briefed the Cabinet on the results of his participation in the 39th meeting of the GCC Interior Ministers, which was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during which a number of common security issues were discussed, and ways to enhance and support joint cooperation in the security field.

The Cabinet also reviewed the report of the Audit Bureau on the results of the examination and audit work on the implementation of the budgets of the entities covered by its financial control and their final accounts for the fiscal year 2021/2022. Furthermore, they touched on the latest political developments globally and regionally. The Cabinet congratulated the Sultanate of Oman and Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq on the Sultanate’s 52nd national day, wishing Oman and its people further development and prosperity, lauding the historical ties between Kuwait and Oman.

On the occasion of the imminent launch of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on the 20th of this month, Kuwait expresses its support to Qatar in hosting this great global sports gathering. On the other hand, Kuwait ministers denounced the “terrorist” bombing that occurred in the Turkish city Istanbul earlier today and resulted in several casualties, expressing Kuwait’s solidarity with Turkey, affirming firm position against terrorism in all its forms, expressing sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the Turkish government and people, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

They also voiced the country’s sympathy with Egypt over the victims of the road accident that took place in Dakahlia Governorate and left multiple casualties, extending heartfelt and sincere condolences to the leadership, government and people of Egypt and the victims’ families, and wished a swift recovery for the injured. – KUNA