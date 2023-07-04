Cabinet reviews draft government program, denounces Zionist attacks

KUWAIT: The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday July 4, 2023 at Bayan Palace under the chairmanship of His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. The Cabinet viewed a presentation prepared by Minister of Finance Manaf Al-Hajri regarding the draft government work program for the seventeenth legislative term (2023-2027).

The program aims to achieve development for the country in light of the government’s keenness to implement the directives delivered by HH the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Amiri speech delivered by HH Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at the opening session of the first ordinary session of the seventeenth legislative term to achieve the principle of cooperation between the executive and legislative authorities.

Hajj organization On the occasion of the success of the hajj season for this year 1444 AH, the Council of Ministers then expressed its appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and to the Saudi government for the distinguished efforts and generous care that surrounded the guests of Allah throughout their stay in the Kingdom, as their organization enabled them to perform Hajj rituals easily, and safely.

Intervention for Palestine The Cabinet then discussed political affairs in the light of the current developments in the political arena at the Arab and international levels. In this regard, the Cabinet expressed Kuwait’s strong condemnation and denunciation of an extremist’s shameful act of burning a copy of the Holy Quran in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, calling on the international community to move quickly to renounce feelings of hatred, extremism and religious intolerance, as well as to work to stop the repetition of these abuses that target the symbols and sanctities of Muslims, hold the perpetrators accountable and not allow them to exploit freedom as a pretext to offend Islam.

The Cabinet also expressed Kuwait’s condemnation and denunciation of the attack carried out by the Israeli occupation forces on the city of Jenin in the West Bank, which resulted in a number of martyrs and injuries, stressing Kuwait’s categorical rejection of this blatant escalation and the continuous attacks carried out by the occupation forces against the brotherly Palestinian people, which constitute a new series of continuous violations of international law and international conventions.

Kuwait cements its firm position for the speedy intervention of the international community and the Security Council to shoulder their responsibilities in order to stop these attacks and to work to provide the necessary international protection for the brotherly Palestinian people in accordance with the rules of international law.