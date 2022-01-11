Cabinet reviews recommendations to develop Khaitan’s infrastructure

KUWAIT: The Cabinet was briefed during its weekly meeting on Monday chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah with the recommendation of the Public Services Committee on the results of the coordination meeting between the Public Corporation for Housing Welfare and government agencies regarding the development and modernization of the infrastructure of blocks 1 and 2 in Khaitan. Moreover, Kuwait Municipality, in coordination with the Ministry of Higher Education, the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources, the Public Authority for the Environment, the Public Corporation for Housing Welfare, and the authorities it deems appropriate, has also been assigned to take all necessary measures towards the following: Allocating South Qairouan for the benefit of the Public Institution for Housing Welfare, in accordance with the procedures in force in this regard.

The Cabinet further discussed the general service committee’s recommendations on Kuwait International Airport’s Terminal 2 (T2), and relevant projects and facilities. In the same context, the Cabinet was briefed on the report of the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development on the challenges facing the T2 project and relevant schemes and facilities. It was also apprised off the Ministry of Public Works’ report on works of the T2 implemented until the end of September 2021. Moreover, the Cabinet tasked the Ministry of Public Works with continuing efforts, in collaboration and coordination with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development, and the relevant government agencies, to complete required executive measures in order to facilitate the implementation of the T2 and relevant projects and facilities.

Cabinet supports minister

In addition, the Cabinet discussed National Assembly affairs and was briefed on a letter submitted by Speaker of the National Assembly on an interpellation against Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah dated on January 4, 2022 from MP Hamdan Salem Al-Azmi. The interpellation will be included on the agenda of the first upcoming session, in line with Article 135 of the National Assembly’s bylaws. The Cabinet affirmed its full confidence in, and support to, the defense minister, extolling his positive role and responsibilities he us bearing amid these exceptional conditions facing the country and the whole world due to the COVID-19.

Regarding the government’s attendance of the two special sessions of the National Assembly today and tomorrow, Government Spokesman Tareq Al-Mezrem affirmed on the government’s readiness to “attend Thursday’s session in order to enhance cooperation and in light of the prior coordination that took place between the two branches.” During a press conference after the Cabinet’s meeting, Mezrem praised the “distinguished cooperation” between the Ministry of Health and the National Assembly regarding the implementation of health guidelines and requirements, including conducting a PCR examination before each session in order to preserve the health of ministers, representatives and workers in the General Secretariat of the National Assembly.

Political affairs

The ministers focused on the political affairs in light of the reports relating to the current developments on Arab and international levels. The Cabinet expressed Kuwait’s welcome of the UN announcement on facilitating dialogue amongst the Sudanese parties, with the aim of reaching an agreement to get out of the current crisis and establish a sustainable path towards democracy and peace that enhances peace and security as well as achieve Sudan’s unity and stability. The ministers extolled the UN efforts made in this regard, mainly the integrated UN mission to support the transitional period in Sudan and hold political consultations amongst the parties. The Cabinet finally emphasized the State of Kuwait’s backing to these good efforts and to Sudan in its endeavors aiming to meet aspirations of its people in security, stability and development. — KUNA