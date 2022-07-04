Cabinet session hails Kuwait Amir’s recent speech

KUWAIT: The weekly cabinet on Monday hailed His Highness the Amir’s recent speech to the nation, in which he underlined the importance of adhering to the teachings of our religion, the constitution, and respect the rule of law. The remarks were made during a cabinet meeting, held this afternoon at Seif Palace, and headed by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. After the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr. Mohammad Abdullatif Al-Fares stated the following: The Council of Ministers began its meeting by reviewing the contents of the speech of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, which he addressed to the citizens on Wednesday, June 22, in which His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was commissioned to deliver on his behalf, describing all what is happening on the political scene. His Highness the Crown Prince stressed, in his speech, to adhere to the teachings of our religion, the constitution, respect the rule of law, and not engage in behavior and actions that contradict parliamentary customs and traditions to ensure the stability, progress and well-being of the nation.

The speech also noted on the preservation of national unity, rally around the political leadership, assume national responsibility in the next stage, choose competencies, activate accountability and take caution. The speech also cautioned to learn the lessons from the past, including from crises and challenges that the State of Kuwait is surrounded by from all sides, re-correcting the political scene, choosing who represents the people and reflecting their aspirations.The speech also included several directives to the Kuwaiti people and to the legislative and executive authorities.

Later, the cabinet decided to direct the ministers to implement the directives contained in the speech. The cabinet expressed its admiration and appreciation for directives included in the speech of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince, stressing its commitment to these directives and that they will be a guiding light for the legislative and executive authorities in their work, calling on the Almighty to preserve the State of Kuwait’s stability And its prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince.

On the holy occasion of Eid Al-Adha, the Council of Ministers extends its warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince, the Kuwaiti people, and the Arab and Islamic worlds. Then the Cabinet listened to an explanation given by the Minister of Health, Dr. Khaled Al-Saeed, on the latest developments in the health situation in the country, where he stated that despite the monitoring of an increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19, the health situation is stable and there is no cause for concern. The cabinet called on citizens and residents to continue to adhere to preventive and precautionary measures in order to preserve their safety, asking the Allah Almighty to protect Kuwait and its people from all harm.