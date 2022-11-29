Cabinet thanks Qatar for invitation for Kuwaiti student to World Cup

The Cabinet expressed, on behalf of the Kuwaiti government and people, profound appreciation of the kind invitation from Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for students of Balat Al-Shuhadaa School to attend a World Cup game.

The weekly Cabinet meeting, held at Al-Seif Palace under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, noted that the invitation materialized the brotherly relationship between Kuwait and Qatar. The invitation also reflects the hospitality of sisterly Qatar and adds to the chronicle of achievements it has made in the neat organization of the global event, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Barrak Ali Al-Shitan told reporters after the meeting.

The invitation followed the video that went vital showing the Kuwaiti school students while celebrating the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The Cabinet expressed sincere wishes for sisterly Qatar to achieve more successes in the future. During the meeting, His Highness the Prime Minister apprised the Cabinet members of the outcomes of his talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani during the latter’s visit to Kuwait on Wednesday.

The talks dealt with the close ties between Kuwait and sisterly Iraq, regional and international issues of common concern, and ways for opening new horizons for cooperation in all areas.–KUNA