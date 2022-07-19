CAIT, Dell Technologies launch program to develop girls’ talents in AI programming

KUWAIT: The Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT) announced the launch of the training program to develop the talents of girls in the field of programming artificial intelligence applications, as part of a special initiative launched by the authority in cooperation with Dell Technologies to empower girls digitally through a month-long training program.

Director General of the Central Agency for Information Technology Haya Al-Wadani stressed that early investment in girls in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics is the cornerstone of their digital empowerment and support to be an influential element in the digital economy system that encourages remote work where gender is not an obstacle to the same extent that it is to the physical economy.

Wadani stressed the importance of training and qualifying girls to make the most of the new technology environment, noting that by 2025 the digital economy is expected to reshape the job landscape for the division of labor in the world, and create new business models in which women can work, including electronic commerce and the economy.

In a statement on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of the training program to develop the skills of girls in the field of programming artificial intelligence applications, Wadani indicated that the political leadership in Kuwait has realized the importance of the role of women as a major driver in the process of digital transformation and upgrading the business system in all sectors in the country as the difficult and influential figure in the achievement equation to achieve the vision New Kuwait 2035, explaining the convergence of the directions of the Central Agency for Information Technology, international organizations and the regional and global civil society to work to bridge the gender gap in the digital economy to achieve the goal of sustainable development.

Wadani pointed out that the training program for CAIT and Dell Technologies contributes to achieving gender parity in the field of information and communication technology and the digitization of business, which enhances the opening of new horizons for developing economies, entrepreneurship and self-employment, which positively reflects on improving social and economic conditions, stressing that women are an essential part of this strategy.

Meanwhile, Haver Haddad, General Manager of Dell Technologies in the Gulf region, said: “There is no doubt that our future will be driven by technology,” predicting that 85 percent of the jobs that will be created in 2030 have not yet been discovered. He explained that the rapid pace of development of all technological and digital fields on the global level will contribute to activating the mechanisms of deep understanding of artificial intelligence and human and robotic systems and will promote the discovery of new capabilities and skills.

Haddad added, “I am pleased to cooperate with the Central Agency for Information Technology in the initiative to develop girls’ skills with artificial intelligence applications, which will develop the participants’ capabilities and enable them to contribute to Kuwait’s digital economy.” He concluded by revealing the organization of a subsequent competition for the training program in which the trainees will participate according to the rules and conditions and qualify for the valuable prizes.